Boris Johnson spoke about “build back burger” and the “raucous caucus from the anti-Aukus caucus” in a speech punctuated with jokey slogans rather than new policies.

On trade deals, the Prime Minister said: “After decades of bewildering refusal, we have persuaded the Americans to import prime British beef – a market already worth £66 million.

“Build back burger, I say.”

On the new Australia, UK and US defence pact (Aukus), Mr Johnson said: “If you want a supreme example of global Britain in action, something daring and brilliant that would simply not have happened if we remained in the EU, I give you Aukus.

“An idea so transparently right that Labour conference voted overwhelmingly against it.