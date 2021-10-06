Scroll down for the latest news and analysis.
Boris Johnson LIVE: Latest updates as Prime Minister addresses Conservative Party Conference
He told the Tory conference about the spirit of NHS nurses, entrepreneurs, the England football team, Olympians, Paralympians and tennis star Emma Raducanu.
“Not only the achievement of those elite athletes but a country that is proud to be a trailblazer, to judge people not by where they come from but by their spirit, by what is inside them,” he said.
“That is the spirit that is the same across this country, in every town and village and city that can be found in the hearts and minds of kids growing up everywhere and that is the spirit we are going to unleash.”
Boris Johnson said the Tories would “defend” the UK’s history, but “not because we’re proud of everything”.
He told the Tory conference that when some began to “attack Churchill as a racist I was minded to ignore them” as he warned they were trying to “rewrite our national story”.
He added: “We really are at risk of a kind of know nothing, cancel culture iconoclasm and so we Conservatives will defend our history and cultural heritage.
“Not because we’re proud of everything but because trying to edit it now is as dishonest as a celebrity trying furtively to change his entry in Wikipedia and it’s a betrayal of our children’s education.”
The Prime Minister was critical of Labour’s performance during the pandemic, accusing the Opposition party of “flapping”.
Boris Johnson told the Conservative conference in Manchester his party was “radical” against a “tired old Labour”.
He added: “Did you see them last week, did you watch them last week in Brighton? Hopelessly divided, I thought they looked.
“Their leader (Sir Keir Starmer) looked like a seriously rattled bus conductor, pushed this way and that by a Corbynista mob, sellotaped-spectacled soggy lot.
“Remember Labour’s performance during the pandemic? Flapping with the conviction of a damp tea towel.
“They refused to say that schools were safe, they would have kept us in the European Medicines Agency and slammed the brakes on the vaccine rollout, and the Labour leader attacked the vaccine taskforce for spending money on outreach to vaccine-hesitant minority groups.”
Boris Johnson is joined by his wife Carrie on stage after delivering his keynote speech
Boris Johnson spoke about “build back burger” and the “raucous caucus from the anti-Aukus caucus” in a speech punctuated with jokey slogans rather than new policies.
On trade deals, the Prime Minister said: “After decades of bewildering refusal, we have persuaded the Americans to import prime British beef – a market already worth £66 million.
“Build back burger, I say.”
On the new Australia, UK and US defence pact (Aukus), Mr Johnson said: “If you want a supreme example of global Britain in action, something daring and brilliant that would simply not have happened if we remained in the EU, I give you Aukus.
“An idea so transparently right that Labour conference voted overwhelmingly against it.
“I know there has been a certain raucous caucus from the anti-Aukus caucus but Aukus is simply a recognition of the reality that the world is tilting on its economic axis and our trade and relations in the Indo-Pacific are becoming more vital more than ever before.”
The Prime Minister hailed the role of the private sector in creating coronavirus vaccines, including the AstraZeneca jab.
“It was not the Government that made the wonder drug, it wasn’t brewed in … the Department of Health – of course it was Oxford University, but it was the private sector that made it possible,” Boris Johnson said.
“Behind those vaccines are companies and shareholders and, yes, bankers – you need the deep pools of liquidity that are to be found in the City of London.
“It was capitalism that ensured we had the vaccine investment.
“The answer, therefore, is not to attack the wealthy elitists, it is to encourage them,” he argued, saying the money they create helps to “level up everywhere”.
The PM says Sir Keir Starmer is "Captain Hindsight... attacking one week then rowing in behind when it seemed to be working the human weather vane, the Starmer chameleon".
Boris Johnson joked about being unable to paint the door of No 10 Downing Street and shared an ambition of trying to “rewild” parts of the country as he welcomed otters and beavers returning to rivers.
“If that isn’t conservative, my friends, I don’t know what is – build back beaver, I say,” he said.
“Though the beavers may sometimes build without local authority permission, you can also see how much room there is to build the homes that young families need in this country.
“There is no happiness like taking a set of keys and knowing the place is yours, and you can paint the front door any colour you like.
“As it happens I can’t paint my own front door any colour I like – it has to be black – but I certainly don’t have to go far to work.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester.