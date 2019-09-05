Boris Johnson: I would rather be 'dead in a ditch' than ask for Brexit delay

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than go to Brussels to ask for a further delay to Brexit.

Mr Johnson was speaking in Yorkshire this afternoon where he met trainee police officers.

In a press conference at the event, the Prime Minister was bombarded with questions about the resignation of his own brother, Jo Johnson, from the government today.

The Prime Minister said his brother Jo Johnson was a "fantastic guy" and a "brilliant minister".

Acknowledging they did not agree on Europe he added: "What Jo would agree is that we need to get on and sort this thing out."

Mr Johnson said he hates "banging on" about Brexit but "frankly" cannot see any other way forward than a general election.

"I hate banging on about Brexit. I don't want to go about this any more," he said.

"I don't want an election at all, but frankly I cannot see any other way.

"The only way to get this thing done, to get this thing moving, is to make that decision.

"Do you want this Government to take us out on October 31 or do you want Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party to go to that crucial summit in Brussels on October 17, effectively hand over control to the EU and keep us in beyond October 31?

"I think it's a no-brainer and I'm sorry to bring this painful subject up this afternoon but that's the reality of what we face and for me there can only be one way forward for our country."