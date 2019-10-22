Boris Johnson: I'll pull Brexit deal and call election if MPs delay legislation

Boris Johnson has told MPs that if they try to delay the passage of Brexit legislation, he will scrap votes planned for tonight and move to a general election.

The House of Commons is due to vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) at second reading, and a programme motion that will set out the government’s intention to rush the legislation through by Thursday.

If the programme motion is voted down, it would effectively make it impossible for the UK to leave the EU by the 31 October deadline.

Opening the debate on the WAB, which represents the Prime Minister’s last chance to get approval from MPs for his Brexit deal, Mr Johnson said he “will in no way allow months more of this”.

"If Parliament refuses to allow Brexit to happen and instead... decides to delay everything until January or possibly longer in no circumstances can the Government continue with this,” he said.

"And with great regret I must say that the Bill will have to be pulled and we will have to go forward to a general election and I will argue at that election, let's get Brexit done."

Earlier, a Number 10 source was quoted as saying: "If parliament votes again for delay by voting down the programme motion and the EU offers delay until January 31 then we will pull the bill. There will be no further business for parliament and we'll move to an election before Christmas."

Mr Johnson told MPs to back his Brexit deal to avoid a no-deal departure and "move our country on".