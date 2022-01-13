Boris Johnson has been caught lying again, but this one could finally hurt him

The Prime Minister has admitted attending the party in the same garden Dominic Cummings pretended to follow the rules in, despite having spent weeks denying all knowledge of the party.

It is inarguable and a statement of fact that Mr Johnson has lied to his own MPs, the public and basically everyone he has worked with.

What’s more, it should not be a surprise. Mr Johnson was sacked for lying to Michael Howard about his affair, fired by The Times for making up quotes and then stood in front of that Brexit bus, which might not have been totally truthful.

Speaking to MPs before he became leader, the mood was one of panic, fearing the party had run out of ideas.

One told me they needed a few years in opposition, but that “pressing the Boris button” could save them from former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

He’ll get his facts wrong, but nobody speaks out because they trusted him to win.

It is in his character to deceive, and Tory MPs know this already. It’s priced in.

Earlier this week some told me they were angry, but not going to do anything because they thought the public would accept it.

Tory MPs have been brave enough to criticise the Prime Minister in public, instead whispering concerns anonymously.

There is talk of letters of no confidence going to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee, but everything is on the inquiry.

Polling now shows the majority of the public think Mr Johnson should resign, and if or when the inquiry finds him at fault, that view will only become more commonplace.

Douglas Ross was one of those brave enough to call for him to go and, with local elections coming in May, the party are currently not in a place to win.

Things are so desperate the Prime Minister even went to the Westminster Tearoom after Prime Minister’s Questions to try and charm the troops.