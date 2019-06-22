Boris Johnson dodges question on why police were called to his flat

Boris Johnson has repeatedly refused to answer questions about police being called to his flat.

Speaking during a leadership hustings in Birmingham in the race to win the Tory crown and be next Prime Minister, Mr Johnson said: "I don't think they want to hear about that kind of thing."

The hustings event came a day after it emerged that officers were called to the London home Mr Johnson shares with partner Carrie Symonds after neighbours said there had been a loud altercation involving screaming, shouting and banging.

When asked by hustings moderator Iain Dale whether a person's private life has any bearing on someone's ability to discharge the office of Prime Minister, the crowd booed and Mr Johnson said: "Don't boo the great man."

Mr Johnson added: "I've tried to give my answer pretty exhaustively.

"I think what people want to know is whether I have the determination and the courage to deliver on the commitments that I'm making and it will need a lot of grit right now."

Mr Johnson said: "People are entitled to ask about me and my determination, my character and what I want to do for the country.

"Let me just tell you that when I make a promise in politics, about what I'm going to do, I keep that promise and I deliver."

Mr Dale told Mr Johnson he was "completely avoiding" the question.