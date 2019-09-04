Boris Johnson calls on MPs to back an October general election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said "there must now be an election on Tuesday October 15" after legislation designed to prevent a no-deal Brexit cleared the Commons.

MPs voted by 327 to 299 to approve legislation put forward by Labour MP Hilary Benn, blocking the UK’s exit from the EU without a negotiated deal.

Mr Johnson has put forward a motion under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act seeking an election, but which is unlikely to pass because it is opposed by Labour, the SNP and the Liberal Democrats.

“Today [parliament] has voted to stop, to scupper any serious negotiations,” Mr Johnson told MPs.

“I think it’s very sad that MP’s have voted like this, I do, I think It’s a great dereliction of their duty.”

The legislation forcing a delay to the UK’s Brexit date of 31 October unless there is a deal with Brussels will now go to the House of Lords.