Michelle Donelan has left Downing Street after keeping her job as a minister in the Department for Education.

Kit Malthouse remains a minister in the Home Office and Ministry of Justice, Downing Street said.

The ally of Boris Johnson will attend Cabinet, No 10 added.

Baroness Evans said she is “very pleased to be back” after keeping her job as Leader of the House of Lords and Lord Privy Seal.

Lord Frost stays in post as Brexit minister in the Cabinet Office, No 10 said.