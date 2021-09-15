Keep up-to-date with the latest developments as the Prime Minister makes changes to his top team.
Boris Johnson Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Wednesday, September 15
Last updated: Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 19:44
- Truss replaces Raab as Foreign Secretary
- Gove moved to Housing, Communities and Local Govt
- Williamson and Jenrick sacked
- Sunak and Patel stay put
- Milling out as Tory co-chair
Michelle Donelan has left Downing Street after keeping her job as a minister in the Department for Education.
Kit Malthouse remains a minister in the Home Office and Ministry of Justice, Downing Street said.
The ally of Boris Johnson will attend Cabinet, No 10 added.
Baroness Evans said she is “very pleased to be back” after keeping her job as Leader of the House of Lords and Lord Privy Seal.
Lord Frost stays in post as Brexit minister in the Cabinet Office, No 10 said.
- Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed Education Secretary, No 10 said.
Steve Barclay has been appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Cabinet Office minister, No 10 said.
Chief Whip survives reshuffle
Mark Spencer remains Chief Whip, No. 10 has said.
Dowden is new co-chair of Tory Party
Dowden is the new co-chair of the Conservative party, Downing Street has confirmed.
A good question for Raab...
Patel: 'There is still so much more to do’
Priti Patel has said it is “a huge privilege” to remain at the Home Office amid Boris Johnson’s Cabinet reshuffle.
“A huge privilege to continue serving as Home Secretary under our Prime Minister Boris Johnson,” she tweeted.
“There is still so much more to do to deliver for the British people. Tackling illegal migration, cutting crime and continuing to keep our great country safe.”
Gove moved to Housing, Communities and Local Govt
Michael Gove has been confirmed as the new Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.
A Downing Street spokesperson said the 54-year-old would take on “cross-Government responsibility for levelling up” and “retains ministerial responsibility for the Union and elections.”
Ben Wallace enters Downing Street
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace chuckled when asked if former marine Pen Farthing, who he clashed with over the evacuation of his animals from Kabul amid the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, had pushed him out of his role.
Mr Wallace looked calm as he entered No 10 amid the cabinet reshuffle.