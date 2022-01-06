Boris Johnson blamed failure to disclose messages over flat revamp because they were on old phone

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have blamed the mix-up on changing phones

The Prime Minister is understood to have been cleared again after telling his ministerial standards adviser that he did not disclose messages exchanged with a Tory donor about his flat refurbishment because of the mix-up.

It comes despite Mr Johnson previously saying he had no knowledge of the payments until immediately prior to media reports in February 2021.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The standards adviser is understood to have concluded that the new information does not fundamentally change his conclusion.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman declined to say whether Mr Johnson has apologised to Lord Geidt.

Last month, the Electoral Commission revealed that Mr Johnson had sent Tory peer Lord Brownlow a WhatsApp message in November 2020 “asking him to authorise further, at that stage unspecified, refurbishment works on the residence”.

The investigation prompted Lord Geidt to demand clarification from No 10 amid claims that he had been misled by the Prime Minister.

But the Electoral Commission fined the Conservatives £17,800 after it found the party had not followed the law over donations by Lord Brownlow to help cover the renovations, with costs exceeding £112,500.

The watchdog said the Tories had failed to “accurately report a donation and keep a proper accounting record” of the money handed over by the peer in October 2020.

Downing Street has repeatedly insisted that Mr Johnson had not lied to Lord Geidt.