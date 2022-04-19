Now is not the time for Boris Johnson to step down over “partygate” and “it is certainly not in the country’s interests to think about replacing the Prime Minister”, the treasurer of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbench MPs has said.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “At a time when thousands of our constituents are facing the biggest squeeze in their cost of living for a generation, when we are facing a bloody war in Europe the like of which we haven’t seen since the Second World War, when we are seeing a slowdown of the world economy because of all of that – to force the prime minister out and have instability at the top of government for at least two months, as I know as treasurer of the 1922 when we re-selected a successor to Theresa May, I think would be not in the country’s interests.”