Boris Johnson announces end to masks and social distancing for England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces the plan easing of restrictions in England at a Downing Street press conference

The Prime Minister today placed an emphasis on trusting the public’s judgement as he scrapped the legal requirement for mask-wearing and lifted social distancing requirements.

It comes ahead of the so-called “freedom day” in England on July 19, with a decision on the exact date due next week.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at Downing Street press conference, he said: “We’re seeing rising hospital admissions and we must reconcile ourselves sadly to more deaths from Covid.

“In these circumstances we must take a careful and a balanced decision.

And there’s only one reason why we can contemplate going ahead to step four in circumstances where we’d normally be locking down further, and that’s because of the continuing effectiveness of the vaccine rollout.”

Mr Johnson insisted we must “balance the risk” of the disease from the virus and restrictions which “inevitably take their toll on people’s lives and livelihoods, on people’s health and mental health”.

He added: “And we must be honest with ourselves that if we can’t reopen our society in the next few weeks, when we will be helped by the arrival of summer, and by the school holidays, then we must ask ourselves ‘when will we be able to return to normal?’

“And to those who say we should delay again – the alternative to that is to open up in winter when the virus will have an advantage, or not at all this year.”

It comes despite ministers admitting “hospitalisations, serious illness and deaths from Covid will continue”.

Under the plans there will be no limits on social contact, meaning the end of the orders such as the “rule of six” and restrictions on guests at weddings and mourners at funerals.

The legal requirement to wear face coverings will be lifted, although guidance will suggest people may like to do so in crowded areas.

All remaining businesses will be able to reopen, including nightclubs, while capacity caps will be lifted and bars and restaurants will no longer be restricted to table service.

It also sees the end of the work from home order.

The limit on named care home visitors will be also be scrapped, but infection control measures will remain in place.

Mr Johnson also made clear there would be no requirement for the so-called vaccine passports, but admitted firms will be able to set up the system themselves.

The gap between vaccine doses for under-40s will also be reduced from 12 weeks to eight, meaning that all adults will have the opportunity to be double-jabbed by mid-September.

A new poll by YouGov suggests that 71 per cent of people believe face coverings should continue to be mandatory on public transport once restrictions are lifted.

Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth warned the Government’s strategy “accepts infections will surge further and continue to rise steeply”.

He told the Commons: “Some of those hospitalised will sadly die and thousands upon thousands, mostly children and younger people but others as well, will be left exposed to a virus mainly because they have no vaccination protection – but we also know even when doubled jabbed you can catch and transmit the virus – and many of them will be at risk of serious long-term chronic illness, the personal impact of which may be felt for years to come.

“Even though the vaccination may have broken the link with mortality, there are still questions about the link between morbidity.”

It comes one day after Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said that infection rates and hospitalisations will be taken into account ahead of the Scottish Government’s planned move to level 0 on July 19.

The First Minister had previously said unlocking would depend only on vaccination rates, and not be linked to levels of infection.

The head of the trade body for the leisure and hospitality sector claimed businesses will be “celebrating” the announcement.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said: “The Prime Minister’s announcement marks a major milestone in how England will come to live with Covid and will be celebrated by hospitality business owners and their staff across the country.

“For the vast majority of hospitality businesses, July 19 – if confirmed next week – will be the first time in 16 months that they have been able to realistically look to break even and move towards profitability.”

Paul Reed, chief executive of the Association of Independent Festivals, welcomed the announcement but called for a Government-backed insurance scheme.

He said: It is positive for organisers, fans and artists alike that there will be some activity this year, though clearly it is too late for the estimated 56 per cent of UK festivals that have already been forced to cancel and are still awaiting details of emergency funding and the next round of the Culture Recovery Fund.

“We now urge Government to finally act on insurance and announce a Government-backed scheme immediately. Insurance remains the key obstacle to planning with confidence and there is no rationale for not implementing such a scheme if the Government’s road map is truly irreversible.”