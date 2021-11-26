Boris Johnson accused of 'playing SimCity' after research shows bridge to Northern Ireland would cost £335 billion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to drop his plans for the expensive bridge

The Prime Minister has previously talked up the creation of a fixed link to boost connectivity, but it is understood the idea has been scrapped as it would be too expensive and technically challenging.

A feasibility study led by Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy found that a bridge would cost an estimated £335 billion, while a tunnel would be around £209 billion.

Sir Peter said the price of either project “would be impossible to justify” as “the benefits could not possibly outweigh the costs”.

A bridge or tunnel would be the longest structure of their kind ever built, and take nearly 30 years to complete.

Sir Peter concluded it is “technically feasible to construct, maintain and operate” a tunnel or bridge but recommended that no further work should be carried out due to the cost.

Criticising the idea, Lib Dem MP Jamie Stone said: “Domestic aviation, rail, and roads are being allowed to collapse, but Johnson just wants to play SimCity with taxpayer’s money.

"We don’t need any more vanity projects from Boris. What we need in the North is our locals airports to stay open and our crumbling roads to be fixed.

"When it comes to Northern Ireland, the Prime Minister is shamelessly tone deaf. I imagine that security and clarity for businesses - instead of grandstanding and threatening to trigger Article 16 - would be higher up the list of priorities than this shiny new bridge.”

Mr Johnson has pledged to create a strategic transport network across the UK following a wider review of connectivity by Sir Peter.

One of the key recommendations of the report is to create a UKNet, which would map out strategic locations across the country and plot how to link them together, while providing extra funding for underperforming areas of the network.

In Scotland, Sir Peter recommended reducing journey times and increasing capacity on the West Coast Main Line as well as routes between Scotland and London, and conducting an assessment of the east coast road and rail corridor.

Upgrades to the A75 in the south of Scotland were also recommended, which would improve connectivity to Northern Ireland, while calls were made for improving the A55, M53 and M56 and the South Wales Corridor in Wales, along with the North Wales Coast Main Line and rail links to the Midlands from Cardiff.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Transport is devolved to Holyrood and the UK Government should respect that.

“We will always seek to engage constructively with the UK Government – for example, on cross-border rail and our shared desire for HS2 to serve Scotland – but UK ministers have no role in deciding investment in Scotland’s trunk roads.