Borderers are upset and angry with politicians

Liberal Democrat candidate Jenny Marr says people in the Borders feel left out of national politics, to the point where they feel like ‘second class citizens’.

Speaking in her home town of Selkirk on Thursday, November 7, the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk candidate said: “The number one issue is that people are fed up.

“There is contempt to the point where yesterday I met a woman who’s not even going to vote.

“She’s made a conscious decision to remove herself from the process, because she is so upset and angry.

“And that is what I hear a lot in the national picture. #

People don’t feel listened to. If you go across to Berwickshire, people feel like second-class citizens.

“Wherever you go, people feel left behind, whether they’re in a small town or a big city.

“In terms of local stuff: town centre regeneration, more GPs, better transport, better roads, a cyclical economy whereby we need to bring people in, but need a reason to keep them here.

“There’s a lot of discontent, a lot of unhappiness, and a lot of feeling like things aren’t good enough, whether that’s nationally or locally.”

After studying politics and international relations as Aberdeen University, Ms Marr went on to work for Marie Curie, before moving into the oil and gas sector, where she worked in logistics.

Both her parents worked for Scottish Borders Council, and she says that ignited her passion for politics: “The most important thing is belief in the individual, trust in the individual and providing them with the tools they need to be successful.

“A belief that as long as you don’t hurt anybody else you should be free to live your life, whether you’re black, white, gay or straight you deserve the right to the freedoms that everybody else has.

“I grew up in a relatively political household, both my parents worked for the local authority (Scottish Borders Council).

“My dad would never say how he voted, because he couldn’t, but when my mum stopped working at the council she became quite political.

“She was a huge fan of Charles Kennedy.

“There was always chat about politics, and I grew up in a very liberal household, I was never stopped from doing anything and my parents were very supportive.”

Ms Marr was asked which would people in the Scottish Borders prefer: being in an independent Scotland, and part of the EU, or as part of the UK, but outside of the EU?

She replied: “Staying in the UK and staying in the EU. I’m British, my mum is English, my dad is Scottish, so that has always been my identity, and I understand that people are confused about what to do and what’s best.

“I’m pro-UK and I think that makes me pro-Scotland, to be honest, because it’s better for Scotland and for everybody.

“It’s about the numbers in this, and there’s absolutely no guarantee that Scotland will get back into the EU.

“There’s going to be economic hardship both ways and I can’t justify remaining in one union by leaving another.”

Voters go to the polls on Thursday, December 12.