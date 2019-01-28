‘Block London Tube’ to secure IndyRef2, suggests former SNP MP

A rush hour blockade of London Underground stations could be staged as part of a "civil disobedience" campaign to push for a second independence referendum, a former SNP MP has said.

George Kerevan, the former East Lothian MP, even says Holyrood could be declare itself a "sovereign assembly" if another independence majority is secured, in a blog for the Bella Caledonia website.

Westminster has control over the constitution in the UK and Theresa May has already rejected calls for Nicola Sturgeon's calls for a section 30 order to hold a fresh vote on the leaving the UK in light of Brexit. "It is certain – in the current Brexit crisis – that the Tory government in London will refuse to agree a fresh referendum and veto a new Section 30 Order," he states.

"This refusal must be met by a phased escalation of public civil disobedience and Westminster parliamentary obstruction by SNP MPs. Civil disobedience should be peaceful but inventive; e.g. blocking the London subway in the rush hour. The SNP government at Holyrood should rally public support by challenging Treasury control over the Scottish budget; e.g. by breaking Treasury spending rules to subvert the welfare cap."

Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to set out her timetable for a second referendum in the coming weeks. Mr Kerevan says if the "strategy of tension" doesn't work, Ms Sturgeon should hold a "extraordinary Holyrood election" on a mandate to seek independence negotiations.

"If an independence majority is elected but negotiations refused, the SNP should withdraw its MPs from Westminster, and declare a sovereign assembly on the lines of Dáil Éireann in 1919 (with a confirming plebiscite to follow immediately)."

Scottish Liberal Democrat Scottish affairs spokesperson Jamie Stone MP hit out at the intervention.

"This strategy sinks to even lower depths than usual. George Kerevan seems to have got off somewhere between Barking and Turkey Street," he said.

“If he wanted to cause service disruption on ScotRail it wouldn’t work because people wouldn’t be able to tell the difference.”