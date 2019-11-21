Bishopbriggs singing star Amy Macdonald blasts Lib Dem’s Jo Swinson for nuclear comments

Bishopbriggs singing star Amy Macdonald has hit out at Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson for her quick-fire ‘yes’ stance on using nuclear weapons.

Ms Swinson, who hopes to hold on to her East Dunbartonshire seat in December’s election, didn’t hesitate when asked on TV this week if she would be prepared to use the weapons of mass destruction.

Party chiefs Nicola Sturgeon of the SNP and Jo Swinson, as well as Nigel Farage of the Brexit Party and Greens co-leader Sian Berry, were interviewed live by host Nina Hossain after Tuesday night’s ITV leaders debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremyn Corbyn.

The interviewer asked the Lib Dem leader: “Would you ever be prepared to use a nuclear weapon?”

Jo Swinson responded: “Yes”.

The interviewer then thanked her for “a brilliant short answer.”

In response to another social media user’s comment, chart-topper Amy (32) tweeted: “I actually can’t believe it. It’s madness. What’s wrong with the world, that it’s an acceptable answer to say you’d happily kill thousands of people and potentially start a nuclear war without a second thought?”

The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) also blasted Ms Swinson, saying her short statement on nuclear weapons was a “disgraceful response”.

The CND posted onine: “Not for the [first] time in this general election, she confirms she’s ready to press the nuclear button. Not even a moment’s hesitation about the prospect of killing millions of people. We need better than this.”