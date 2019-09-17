BBC Scotland 'crossed a line' ahead of 2014 referendum, claims Alan Cumming

One of Scotland's best known actors has claimed the BBC "really crossed a line" ahead of the 2014 independence referendum.

Alan Cumming, a prominent supporter of the 2014 Yes campaign, accused the broadcaster of "bias" in interviews he conducted ahead of the crunch vote five years ago.

“I felt like the BBC, it was very biased, even with the interviews that I did," he told pro-independence tabloid The National.

"And I’m not a politician, I was someone who was supporting it. I found the attitude of BBC Scotland incredibly biased and some of the things they were saying and questions they were asking and things they were posing to me really crossed a line.”

Mr Cumming, who has predominantly lived in the United States for more than two decades, added: "When it's a public funded television network that is being so biased on a political issue that concerns the whole country I think we have to speak up about that, because that's actually veering into state totalitarianism in a way - like a state-funded organisation that is giving me a message that is actually very biased towards the present government."

The actor, who helped launch the 2014 Yes campaign at a cinema in Fountainbridge, continued: "I've heard stories from within the institution of the BBC, that yeah, there is great bias there. It's not a secret."

The Scotsman asked BBC Scotland for comment.