BBC lacked ‘in-depth knowledge’ during independence referendum, claims former staffer

A journalist who worked at the BBC has claimed that the corporation had an inherent ‘lack of sympathy’ for Scottish independence and a ‘lack of in-depth knowledge’ about the country during the 2014 referendum.

A report from the Scottish Centre on European Relations contained comments by former BBC broadcaster Alistair Burnett, who says he was involved in coverage of the referendum campaign in 2014.

The BBC’s role in the build up to the vote was often controversial, with hundreds of independence activists protesting outside the Scottish headquarters of the corporation amid accusations of bias.

READ MORE: Top SNP figures make formal complaint to BBC over coverage

In the report, first reported by the National, Burnett wrote: “In terms of public service broadcasting, the BBC faces its most critical audiences in Scotland, where levels of dissatisfaction with the public broadcaster are higher than elsewhere in the UK.

“This dissatisfaction with the BBC increased during the independence campaign, as the broadcaster was perceived by independence supporters to be failing in its duty to be impartial.

“I was still working at a senior level in BBC News in London at the time and, although I never saw deliberate bias, a lack of in-depth knowledge about Scotland and a lack of sympathy for Scottish independence among many BBC staff were clear and mistakes in coverage were made.”

READ MORE: Sturgeon defends BBC journalist from online abuse

Burnett told the newspaper the BBC had made a mistake in sending correspondents based in London to cover the referendum campaign in Scotland.

The SNP has stepped up criticism of the BBC in recent months, arguing that data shows they are underrepresented on the corporation’s flagship political panel shows, such as Question Time.

Deputy leader Keith Brown told the National: “These comments by Alistair Burnett follow on from what Allan Little said about the BBC’s reporting of the 2014 referendum and are true of the BBC’s ongoing problem with covering Scotland properly.

“Twenty years on from the opening of the Scottish Parliament, 11 years on from the King Report and yet still the BBC network regularly falls short when it comes to reporting not just from Scotland but across the nations and regions.”

The BBC defend their approach to Scotland, pointing to the recent investment in a new BBC Scotland channel.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.