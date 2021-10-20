MPs have suggested banning online anonymity

MPs and MSPs are subjected to horrific abuse online, in person, and now we have seen two killed in five years.

This has led to questions over online anonymity, with the Home Secretary Priti Patel suggesting ministers want “big changes”, and Tory MP Mark Francois among many to call for a ban on it outright.

Such an approach may reduce the volume of hate driven towards MPs, but is both impractical to enforce and also likely to endanger many others.

Firstly, there is the issue of ensuring social media platforms verify all users' information. If the global community cannot get them to pay their tax, how will the UK legislate for them to adapt their business model in a way that would see the number of users plummet?

Even if they could, it would then see even more amounts of data handed over to social media companies who have already proven they cannot be trusted with it.

We have seen numerous data breaches in the past few years alone, and offering up our identity documents to companies means both trusting them with it but also trusting them to protect it.

Time and time again private companies have failed on both counts.

It also puts those who need online anonymity at risk.

There are of course threats to MPs to be dealt with, but being able to verify everyone’s voice online would endanger countless others.

What of those living in oppressive regimes, whistleblowers, LGBT people not out, sex workers, immigrants, or just those in unsafe environments.

Online anonymity allows those who are marginalised to keep their digital existence hidden for the sake of their work, safety, and privacy.

Most importantly of all, it does not address how an MP was stabbed in a church in broad daylight.