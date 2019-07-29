Back door Boris: Prime Minister leaves Nicola Sturgeon visit by rear exit

Boris Johnson slipped out the back door of Bute House after he was met by a jeering crowd on a visit to Nicola Sturgeon's official residence.

The newly installed Prime Minister arrived shortly after 4.15pm on Monday to hold brief talks with the First Minister in Edinburgh.

A rowdy crowd of around 200 anti-Brexit and pro-independence protesters heckled Mr Johnson as entered Bute House.

On his visit north of the border Mr Johnson insisted he wanted to ensure no corner of the country is left behind and stressed his desire to "renew the ties that bind our United Kingdom."

After he did not emerge from the main door, on-duty police confirmed to the Edinburgh Evening News the Tory leader had left quietly using the back entrance of the building.

READ MORE: Road closures in place ahead of Boris Johnson Edinburgh visit with Nicola Sturgeon

Protesters gathered outside Bute House as Boris Johnson met Nicola Sturgeon. Pictures: Lisa Ferguson

READ MORE: Watch as Boris Johnson jeered as he arrives to meet Nicola Sturgeon in Edinburgh

As well as meeting Ms Sturgeon and Ms Davidson, the PM used his visit north to announce a £300 million funding pot for communities in the devolved nations.

Downing Street said the cash was an expansion of the regional Growth Deals, with funding due to go towards deals in Falkirk, the islands and Argyll and Bute in Scotland, as well as Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid South West Northern Ireland, and Mid-Wales.

He said critics who have dubbed him the last prime minister of the UK were "grossly underestimating the United Kingdom".

Protesters gathered outside Bute House as Boris Johnson met Nicola Sturgeon. Pictures: Lisa Ferguson

"Our union is the most successful political and economic union in history," Mr Johnson said.

"We are a global brand and together we are safer, stronger and more prosperous.

"So as we prepare for our bright future after Brexit, it's vital we renew the ties that bind our United Kingdom."

Protesters gathered outside Bute House as Boris Johnson met Nicola Sturgeon. Pictures: Jacob Farr