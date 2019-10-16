Avian singalong to chirpy little number will highlight serious threat to birdlife

The sound of birdsong will chirp out in over a hundred locations across Scotland tomorrow, including Murrayfield and Hampden stadiums, castles, distilleries and shopping centres, to raise awareness of the decline in the nation’s wildlife.

RSPB Scotland is releasing recordings from its Let Nature Sing recording, a surprise number two hit in the Scottish charts in May, to prompt the Scottish Government to address climate change and how it damages the environment.

The soundtrack, featuring more than 20 birds – such as robins, wrens , swallows and song thrushes – will be broadcast in 150 places.

Let Nature Sing, with the songs of many threatened and endangered birds, will be switched on at 12 noon at places ranging from the Dundee V&A Museum, Edinburgh castle, Iona Abbey and Orkney Library to The Enchanted Forest, as well as in offices and public spaces. The tracks will then be broadcast again at intervals throughout the day.

New research from the charity has revealed people in Scotland feel addressing climate change and the environment was one of the most important issues for politicians looking to secure the long-term legacy of their government.

In an online survey asking more than 4,000 adults to choose the top three issues concerning them, climate change and the environment (42 per cent) polled ahead of the UK’s future relationship with the EU (37 per cent) as a long-term legacy issue for politicians to address, coming second just behind health (45 per cent).

The charity has also highlighted the loss of over 40 million birds from the UK in 50 years.

Anne McCall, RSPB Scotland director, said: “In spring, our Let Nature Sing track encouraged the public to reflect on what birdsong means to them and highlighted the shocking declines we have seen over the last few decades.

“Since then we have seen further international, UK and Scottish reports underlining the threats to our natural world. Accompanying this compelling evidence base we have also seen increasingly passionate calls from the public to do more for our environment.

“It is clear we must take action now to address both the climate and biodiversity emergencies.”

Let Nature Sing, which lasts two-and-a-half minutes, and can be streamed free, reached number 18 in the UK charts.

It was released ahead of International Dawn Chorus Day on 5 May and was the first time a track of pure bird song entered the UK music charts.