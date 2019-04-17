Average Scottish house prices suffer first annual fall in 3 years

Average house prices in Scotland have seen the first annual fall for almost three years, according to new figures.

Latest statistics from the UK House Price Index show properties in February had an average cost of £145,762 – a drop of 0.2 per cent on the same month in 2018.

This is the first annual decrease in Scotland since March 2016.

House prices also fell by 3.1 per cent between January and February this year.

Janet Egdell, Registers of Scotland accountable officer, said: “The average price of a property in Scotland in February 2019 signalled the first annual decrease since March 2016, falling by 0.2 per cent in the year to February 2019.

“Prices increased in around two-thirds of local authority areas and different property types showed a mixed picture, indicating that the market is highly variable across the country in this time of uncertainty.”

The UK average house price was £226,234 – an increase of 0.6 per cent on February last year and a decrease of 0.8 per cent on the previous month.

Residential sales in Scotland in December 2018 stood at 7,392 – a drop of 8.2 per cent on the original provisional estimate for December 2017.

This compares with decreases of 2 per cent in England and 5.1 per cent in Wales, and an increase of 4.3 per cent in Northern Ireland for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Average price increases were recorded in 22 of the 32 local authorities, when comparing prices with the previous year.

The biggest rises were in Midlothian and Perth and Kinross, where average prices grew by 9.9 per cent to £185,753 and 8.8 per cent to £192,631 respectively.

Meanwhile, the largest drops were recorded in Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire, where they fell by 7 per cent to £149,435 and 5.8 per cent to £180,862 respectively.

Local authority estimates are based on a three-month moving average.

