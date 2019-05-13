AUOB plan major independence march in Fife town

Kirkcaldy will host a major march for Scottish independence next year.

The All Under One Banner (AUOB) campaign, which has staged huge events in Scotland’s major cities, has confirmed plans for a rally in the Lang Toun on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

It will be the first time it has come to the Kingdom, and it is expected to attract huge numbers.

AUOB marches through the centre of Glasgow and Edinburgh have attracted tens of thousands of supporters, and, within days of being announced, almost 1000 people noted their interest in attending the Fife event.

The proposed route would start at Beveridge Park, march down Nicol Street, through the town centre, up Kirk Wynd and back to the park.

It is one of a number of regional events announced for 2020 by AOUB – a grassroots, not-for-profit, non-politically aligned group which has played a key role in bringing together campaigners for independence.

The planned itinerary includes marches in Arbroath, Elgin, Stranraer and Stirling as well as the major cities.