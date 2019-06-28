Appeal after cruel attack leaves cat with crossbow bolt in side

A cat has been left with an arrow stuck in its side after being cruelly shot - with a crossbow.

The injured animal was spotted wandering around Cumnock, East Ayrshire with a bright green crossbow sticking out its side by a concerned member of the public.

The Scottish SPCA, who were alerted to the wounded cat, rushed to the scene but the feline was nowhere to be found.

Despite suffering a serious injury it is believed the cat is still roaming around the area.

It is understood to be the second callous incident of its kind in the past month and has been described as "deliberate and incredibly cruel" by the animal welfare charity.

The charity is now appealing for information to anybody in the town who may have seen the injured creature after the attempt to kill the cat on June 22.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Euan Douglas said: "We were notified of the incident by a worried member of the public.

"The cat had been shot with a bright green crossbow bolt which was still protruding from its side.

"We attended the location and scoured the area but couldn't find the cat.

"There was a second sighting a few streets away, so the cat was still mobile despite the serious injury.

"We are very thankful to the local community who also tried to contain the cat, but to no avail.

"This was a deliberate and incredibly cruel attempt to wound, or kill, this cat.

"We believe it's the second incident of this kind in the last month.

The person or persons responsible must be caught before they do this again.

"We are working closely with Police Scotland in this instance due to the criminal nature of the act."