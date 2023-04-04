Analysis: Sir Keir Starmer has taken back control of the Labour party, but now needs to do something with it

Sir Keir Starmer today celebrates three years as Labour leader, but despite significant progress there is still much to be done.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has work to do, looking ahead to the next election.

To his credit, he has restored a party floundering in the polls and made them electable again, free of the baggage that so heavily weighed down his predecessor.

When he took office on April 4, 2020, Labour was 22 points behind the Tories, his party now sits 18 points ahead according the latest figures.

This also comes from a self-confessed “ruthless” approach that has seen his office take over the party’s machinery, and oust candidates considered damaging to the cause, such as Jeremy Corbyn.

A life-long public servant, Sir Keir is free of much of the baggage of Mr Corbyn, with the attempts to question his character so far being limited to a lie about Jimmy Savile from Boris Johnson, a beer while working that was allowed under the restrictions, and the fact he’s actually wealthy because he set up a donkey sanctuary for his disabled-mother.

Under his leadership his party have won by-elections and secure numerous Government u-turns, as well as Prime Minister resignations.

In short, it is going rather well, but unfortunately for him, and frustratingly for Labour spinners, not quite well enough.

Despite Labour’s strong polling, the public are still wary for the former chief QC, perhaps due to his abandonment of his pledges when running as leader.

YouGov polling had 31 per cent saying he’d done well setting out a clear vision for the party over the past three years, but 47 per cent saying he had done badly. Rishi Sunak is also still trusted more than him on the economy, even if his party isn’t.

This struggle can be seen in his numerous attempts at slogans, including but not limited to “Another future is possible”, “Under new management”, “A new leadership”, “Secure, protect, rebuild”, “A new chapter for Britain”, “Work, care, equality, security”, “On your side” and “Build a better Britain”.