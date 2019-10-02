Alister Jack: Scot Tories have been 'brought into line' over no-deal Brexit

The Scottish Conservatives have been “brought into line” with the UK party following interim leader Jackson Carlaw’s endorsement of a no-deal Brexit, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said.

Mr Carlaw abandoned former leader Ruth Davidson’s opposition to a no-deal Brexit on Sunday, saying the Scottish Tories would back Boris Johnson to take the UK out of the EU on 31 October.

There were reports Mr Carlaw’s shadow cabinet were left in a “cold fury” over not being consulted, but Mr Jack claimed MSPs had been told about the move, as had Ms Davidson.

“He’s bringing the Scottish Conservatives into line with the rest of the UK party,” Mr Jack told STV.

In his first conference speech since taking over as Scottish Secretary, Mr Jack will announce plans for a £25 million ‘growth deal’ for Argyll and Bute.

It is the next step in a £1.4 billion programme that aims to reassert the UK government’s role in Scotland and create thousands of jobs over the next 15 years. The final deals for Falkirk and the Islands are expected this year.

Scottish Tories had voiced concerns that a lack of direct investment in Scotland from Whitehall undermined the Union. Additional funds are expected from the Scottish Government.

“Our City and Growth deal programme is already having a transformative effect across Scotland,” Mr Jack will say.

