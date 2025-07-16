Alexander Dennis: Sir Keir Starmer says Labour is working to avoid 400 Scottish job losses
Sir Keir Starmer says his party is working with English mayors to try and save Alexander Dennis from closure.
Last month the bus manufacturer, which has bases in Falkirk and Larbert, announced it was shutting down its operations in Scotland. A consultation on its plans to end manufacturing is currently ongoing, with 400 jobs at risk.
During prime minister’s questions in the House of Commons, he said the Labour Party is working with English mayors to put orders for zero emissions buses into Alexander Dennis in a bid to save the company from closure.
Alloa and Grangemouth MP Brian Leishman asked: “Alexander Dennis needs commitment for orders in 2025 and 2026, and elected mayors are ideally placed to do this.
“Where things are made and by whom matters - can the Prime Minister assure Alexander Dennis and its workers that he believes bus manufacturing should have a future in Larbert and Falkirk?”
In response, Sir Keir said: “This is a deeply concerning time for workers and their families and I do agree.
“We are working with mayors on delivering a pipeline for future orders for zero emission buses, that’s an important aspect here.
“The local transport minister is hosting an urgent meeting with the bus manufacturing expert panel.”
The Prime Minister then hit out at the Scottish Government after it was revealed it had ordered new buses from China rather than from Alexander Dennis.
He added: “While Labour mayors in England are ordering Scottish buses, the SNP is ordering buses from China, just like they ordered ferries from Turkey and Poland.
“The SNP should be backing Scottish workers.”
This comes after Scottish Finance Secretary Shona Robison said the SNP government was looking at a time-limited furlough scheme for the workers at Alexander Dennis.
It is hoped such a move would avoid redundancies before work on new orders begins.
She confirmed government officials had met with Alexander Dennis to discuss the idea. A consultation on the job losses was extended and will now run until mid-August.
