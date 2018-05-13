Alex Salmond ‘should give up Russia Today show’ - Marina Litvinenko

Alex Salmond should seriously consider giving up his show on Russia Today, according to the widow of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko.

In an interview with the Sunday Herald, Marina Litvinenko called the station “propaganda-style media” and that it was the “wrong place” for Salmond to spread his message.

Alexander was poisoned with radioactive polonium-210 in 2006 after meeting with two former Russian KGB agents in London.

His widow has now implored Salmond to stop working for the station which is backed by the Russian government.

She said: “When you live in a democratic country and when you expect freedom of speech ... you agree everybody has a different opinion. But this is not RT and Sputnik - unfortunately it’s not freedom of speech, it’s propaganda-style media.

“It can’t be excused. You [Salmond] are doing this because you believe you might do good things, in a wrong place. It doesn’t work.

“My message is that I believe he is a people’s man, and everybody can make mistakes, but you need to think twice. It would be better to give it up, but it’s his own decision.”

