Alex Salmond’s LBC phone-in ends after six months

Alex Salmond’s stint as a presenter of a political debate show on LBC radio has ended after just six months.

A LBC statement said the former First Minster had “completed his contract” for his Sunday afternoon phone-in programme on LBC “Salmond on Sunday”.

An LBC spokesperson said: “Alex Salmond has completed his contract as presenter of the Sunday afternoon show on LBC. We’re now discussing other projects with him.”

Mr Salmond, who said he wanted to pursue a journalism career after losing his Westminster seat, has come under fire for hosting a show on Kremlin-backed RT, formerly Russia Today.

The criticism intensified when he continued fronting “The Alex Salmond Show” on RT following the attempted murder of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

Theresa May has blamed Russia for the attack. Mr Salmond has defended his relationship with RT, which has been accused of broadcasting pro-Putin propaganda, by saying he has full editorial control over his show.

Mr Salmond tweeted: “I signed up to a six month contract with LBC last September which completed at the end of March. I have had a great time with listeners who are both opinionated & fun and I enjoyed the phone in experience.

“I look forward to launching another project with LBC currently under discussion.”

