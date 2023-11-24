Alex Salmond is reportedly seeking damages and lost earnings of £3 million from the Scottish Government

Former first minister Alex Salmond has launched fresh legal action against the Scottish Government.

The Alba Party leader has alleged “misfeasance” by civil servants and is seeking £3 million in damages and loss of earnings, according to reports from The Herald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Salmond received £512,000 in legal costs from the Scottish Government in 2019 over a collapsed internal probe into complaints about his behaviour while First Minister.

Alex Salmond delivering a speech at the Alba party's local government election manifesto launch at the Caird Hall, Dundee. Picture: PA

The Court of Session has confirmed on Friday the case, Alex Salmond v Scottish ministers, has been called.

Wellbeing economy secretary Neil Gray would not be drawn on the case when asked during a visit on Friday.

Mr Salmond, who was first minister between 2007 and 2014, was investigated by the Scottish Government after two complaints from staff were made under a new complaints procedure that included former ministers.

The investigation was deemed by a judicial review to have been “tainted with apparent bias” after the Scottish Government conceded defeat and Mr Salmond was awarded £512,000 as a result.

He was subsequently cleared of 13 charges of sexual misconduct, including attempted rape, following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Then followed a protracted Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish Government’s handling of the original two complaints, which called both Mr Salmond and former first minister Nicola Sturgeon to give evidence.

During the inquiry, Mr Salmond attacked Scotland’s former top civil servant – then permanent secretary Leslie Evans – accusing her of having a “bias” against him and calling for her resignation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March 2021 – just days before he announced he was the leader of the fledgling Alba Party – Mr Salmond confirmed his intention to take legal action against Ms Evans.

The inquiry, which worsened an already sour relationship between Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon, who had previously been close, found Ms Sturgeon misled MSPs in her evidence, but she was cleared of any breaches of the ministerial code.