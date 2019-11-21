Alex Salmond due in court in Edinburgh

A court hearing will take place today in the case against former first minister Alex Salmond, who faces attempted rape and sexual assault charges.



A preliminary hearing will be held at the High Court in Edinburgh in front of Judge Lady Dorrian.

Mr Salmond faced a total of 14 charges when he previously appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on January 24 this year.

He was charged with two counts of attempted rape, nine counts of sexual assault, two of indecent assault and one breach of the peace during the brief hearing in private.

The former SNP leader denied the allegations and said he would defend himself "to the utmost" in court.

He resigned as first minister and Nationalist leader in September 2014 in the wake of the Scottish independence referendum.

