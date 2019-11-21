Alex Salmond court case: The charges in full

Alex Salmond appeared in court today to face 14 sexual and indecent assault charges dating from his time as First Minister of Scotland.

The former SNP leader denies all allegations, which are said to have taken place between 2008 and 2014.

They include a charge of attempted rape, 11 of sexual assault - including one with intent to rape - and two of indecent assault.

The charges span a period between 2008 and 2014, with one sexual assault said to have taken place in the month of the historic referendum.

Salmond attempted to rape a woman at Bute House in Edinburgh in 2014, the indictment alleges It is said he placed her legs over his, repeatedly kissed her face and

neck, groped her, then blocked her path.

Salmond is then said to have pinned her against a wall, pulled at her clothes and stripped himself naked before trying to rape her on a bed.

The former MP is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman with intent to rape in 2013.

He is alleged to have forced a woman to lie on his bed at the first minister's official residence then pulled up her dress with intent to rape her.

Both incidents were said to have taken place between the date of the Edinburgh Agreement in 2012 and the day of the independence vote in September 2014.

Meanwhile, the first of the charges involved incidents where Salmond allegedly indecently assaulted a woman by kissing her mouth and groping her on various occasions around Glasgow in 2008

It is also alleged he sexually assaulted a woman on various occasions between 2011 and 2013 at the Scottish Parliament, Bute House and elsewhere by touching her bottom and stroking other parts of her body.

Salmond - who was Scotland's first minister from 2007 to 2014 - is also accused of taking off a woman's shoe and trying to kiss her foot in 2013.

The indictment states that in 2014, Salmond grabbed a woman by her shoulders at Bute House, repeatedly kissed her face, tried to kiss her lips and touched her leg and face.

Several charges involved the accused allegedly groping women, including one incident at the Ubiquitous Chip restaurant in Glasgow in 2012.