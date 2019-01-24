Alex Salmond arrested: Nicola Sturgeon responds to questions on former First Minister

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said many people will be shocked by news of the arrest of her predecessor Alex Salmond as she reacted to the news at Holyrood.

Mr Salmond is expected to appear in court in Edinburgh this afternoon after it emerged earlier that he had been arrested, although the exact charges are unknown.

Nicola Sturgeon was asked about the charges after First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood.

She told the media: “Obviously this news this morning will be a shock to many people.

“But as Police Scotland have made clear this morning, these are now live criminal proceedings, and that means now more than ever it would be completely inappropriate for me or anybody else for that matter to make any comment on the situation.

“I hope, both you as members of the media and indeed the wider public, will understand the reasons for the fact that I cannot and will not comment any further at this stage.”

Alex Salmond. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Ms Sturgeon added: “I think this will be a shock for many people, but for the reasons I’ve just outlined I’m not going to comment further.”