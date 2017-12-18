Alex Rowley return to Labour ‘would spark anger’

The prospect of former Labour Deputy leader Alex Rowley being welcomed “back into the party fold” after a collapsed harassment inquiry will be met with anger among colleagues, it has been claimed.

Mr Rowley announced he would quit as deputy leader at the weekend after an internal investigations panel dropped its inquiry into claims from an ex-partner that the politician made her life a “misery”.

The panel discharged the inquiry, claiming the woman involved had a failed to share her claims with him.

But she said it was “not appropriate” for Mr Rowley to see her entire statement which contained personal information, but had been prepared to hand over a “pared down” statement.

“It’s jobs for the boys,” she told the Sun on Sunday.

“Kezia Dugdale had more disciplinary action levied against her for going into the jungle for charity.

“She’s been treated exceedingly shabbily compared to the allegations against him.” Ms Dugdale received a written warning last week over her unauthorised appearance on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Mr Rowley was suspended by Labour when the allegations first came to light. Although standing down as Deputy leader, Mr Leonard said at the weekend he will continue to “play a part” in rebuilding the party.

But a Scottish Labour source said: “It’s sickening to see Alex being welcomed back into the party fold by Richard.

“There’s a great deal of anger in the Labour group about this.

“If Rowley is given a job in the shadow cabinet, all hell will break loose. Why hasn’t he been interviewed by the group executive like Kez was? The double standards on display here absolutely stink.”

Mr Leonard has yet to name a shadow cabinet despite more than three weeks in the job as leader, following Ms Dugdale’s surprise resignation.

A party spokesman said: “Richard has been speaking to all members of the group to see how the team at Holyrood can work most effectively and will announce a new shadow cabinet in due course.”

Mr Rowley said at the weekend he is pleased that the panel has discharged the case against him.

But he added: “I am disappointed that they were unable fully to investigate – and I to have the opportunity to answer – the allegations, which relate to the acrimonious end to a relationship nearly five years ago. This means the only opportunity to do so would have been through the media and I am not prepared to cause that distress to my family.

“I am in politics to fight for social, political and economic change to improve the lives of working people. I will continue that work as a Labour MSP for the region of Mid Scotland and Fife.”