Alba: More defections expected in 'the next few hours', says Neale Hanvey MP
Neale Hanvey says he expects to see more defections to Alba “within the coming hours”.
The Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP, who joined Alex Salmond’s Alba Party back in 2021, says he expects more high-profile names to join the party.
This comes after Ash Regan MSP announced over the weekend she would be leaving the SNPand joining Alba instead.
Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr Hanvey said: “I would expect there will be news on that front in the coming hours or the next few days.”
When asked if this would be a defection from parliamentarians or councillors, he said: “Wait and see.”
