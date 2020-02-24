Action needed to stop homeless people sleeping in communal bins

Action is needed to stop homeless people putting their lives at risk by sleeping in communal bin, as a rise in rough sleeping has seen fatalities and near-misses increase, according to a new report.

The research by the waste industry, has found a leap in the number of rough sleepers sheltering in bins, with at least seven people killed in the last five years after being accidentally tipped into bin lorries, and many more near-misses while containers are being emptied.

According to the study, the rise in homelessness has put more people at risk and 35 per cent of waste companies discovered people sleeping in bins within the last 12 months, compared to 21 per cent in 2014. However, only 40 per cent of commercial bins are fitted with working locks, despite industry guidelines.

The report, by waste management company Biffa, the Open University and the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management, is now calling for a collaborative approach across the industry and with homeless charities and the general public to prevent any more “terrible fatalities”.

The authors say the findings demonstrate "there is a long way to go and a lot more to do to prevent people using bins as a place of refuge" and key recommendations include training and written policies for waste management employees, ensuring bins are inaccessible through being locked, or in a locked area, danger stickers on bins, and improved communication between waste employees and homeless organisations when a rough sleeper is found in, or near, a bin.

The report found that rough sleepers are discovered inside bins during cold weather, but also increasingly being discovered sheltering in them during warmer months. From April to December last year, Biffa employees recorded 109 “near-misses” or encounters with people either sleeping in or near its bins, although the figures rely on internal reporting and the true extent of the issue is unknown.

Biffa said it was taking additional measures including trialling ‘human detection technology’ across a range of waste containers, forming partnerships with local homelessness charities to help raise awareness of the dangers of people taking shelter in bins and ensuring its research findings and recommendations are shared with commercial customers.

Michael Topham, chief executive of Biffa, said: “Urgent action is required now to raise awareness of the dangers of seeking shelter in bins. This new research highlights the need not only for the waste industry to take more responsibility for its own practices, but crucially for it to work with its customers to help tackle the issue.

"We are committed to leading this approach to promote policies and procedures for widespread adoption to prevent further tragedies. We hope this report highlights the issues that we all need to address and acts as a call to action.”

Trevor Nicoll, President, Chartered Institution of Wastes Management, added: “Continuing to raise awareness and share good operational practice is essential to help prevent people sleeping in bins.

"As the professional body for the sector, we are very pleased to be involved as a partner with Biffa and the Open University in this useful research. We hope it is the start of further work to reduce the risks associated with people sleeping in bins and strengthen collaborative working with homeless charities.”

And Dr Toni Gladding from The Open University said: “This new research, which has been updated from 2014, shows that people sleeping in bins remains an issue of real concern, and there have been several fatalities in the past few years.

"Once people enter a bin to sleep the risk of harm is a real possibility. There needs to be a nationally agreed approach to this issue which will likely consist of a partnership between the customer who is the waste producer, homelessness services and the waste operator to help prevent these tragic incidences.”