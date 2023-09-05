A four day working week could lead to happier work environments, according to a management expert

Piloting a four-day working week in the public sector is expected to be announced in Humza Yousaf’s programme for government

A management expert has said public sector organisations could create a “happier environment” to work in if they adopt a four-day working week.

First Minister Humza Yousaf will unveil his programme for government on Tuesday 5 September, and he is expected to say his government will look at the possibility of a four day working week in the public sector.

The idea of a four-day working week is already being tested out in some private sector organisations in Scotland.

Professor Richard Kerley, an emeritus professor of management at Queen Margaret University and co-chair of the Scottish Centre for Public Policy, says such a move could reduce staff turnover in the public sector.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, he said: “In a number of countries it appears to be beneficial to organisations and the people involved.

“There is a reduction in turnover, no loss of productivity or sometimes an increase in productivity, and a generally happier environment and atmosphere to work in.”

He said the main issues will be figuring out how to offer staff a four-day working week while still offering a seven-day-a-week service.

Professor Kerley said: “We need to think about matters like how do we do this in an equitable way?

“We can’t have one group saying they want every Friday off, and then have those at the back of the queue having to do it a different way.”

But how would the government measure if a four-day working week trial is successful or not?

Professor Kerley says one way would be measuring staff turnover.

He said: “Staff turnover is very costly.

“If you are replacing 20 per cent of your staff each year, you need to pay to advertise, recruit and train them all.

“Turnover will vary considerably, but it could be one measure of overall improvement.”

However he added employers will need to learn to adjust if a compressed working week is to become the norm.

He said: “Say you live in Lothian, then for the past 30 or 40 years you’ve had schools closing in the middle of the day on a Friday.

“People have adjusted to that by taking time out on a Friday afternoon.