700 refugees help Scottish Government draft asylum seeker plan

Hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers have teamed up with the Scottish Government to contribute towards a new action plan for those seeking sanctuary in Scotland.

The strategy was drawn up with the help of 700 refugees and aims to improve the experience of those rebuilding their lives in Scotland.

I am proud that Scotland has become home to people from all over the world seeking safety. Communities Secretary Angela Constance

The strategy, which has been endorsed by UNHCR, the United Nations’ Refugee Agency, commits to ensuring better access to education, housing, health and employment services for those in need.

Actions to be taken include improving translation services, reviewing access to benefits, ensuring better access to information and advice on refugees’ options and rights and working with housing services to ensure any hate crime is reported.

Communities Secretary Angela Constance said: “For refugees, leaving home is not a choice, it is a necessity, and they need understanding, support and hope for their future when they settle in a new country.

“New Scots recognises the strength, knowledge and skills that refugees bring to our country and I am proud that Scotland has become home to people from all over the world seeking safety.

“As refugees and asylum seekers rebuild their lives here, they help to make Scotland stronger, more compassionate and a more successful nation.”

The Scottish Government is already considering whether to give refugees and asylum seekers the right to vote in national elections, in what would be a UK first.

Holyrood was granted new powers over the running of elections under the 2016 Scotland Act and ministers are set to make major changes to the country’s electoral system. A public consultation launched last month suggested that the voting franchise for Scottish Parliament and council elections should be extended to “everyone legally resident in Scotland”.

