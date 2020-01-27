£3m postcode lottery win for islanders on North Uist and Berneray

Scores of islanders in one of Scotland’s remotest communities are set to celebrate a £3m bonanza after it was revealed that HS6 5 is the winning postcode sector in the January People’s Postcode Millions draw.

Officials will be sending out letters this week inviting those who play the charity lottery in North Uist and Berneray (combined population of around 1,600) in the Outer Hebrides - to attend a special event at Carinish village hall where the full extent of their win will be revealed.

It is the first time the cash has gone to the Outer Hebrides.

Singer Danyl Johnson, former X Factor contestant and People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, will be flying to the islands to announce the prizes and present the cheques.

The £3m prize pot will be split between those playing the lottery in the winning postcode sector HS6 5, but the lion’s share will go to islanders with the full winning postcode, which will be revealed on Friday.

A number of players on the islands have already been told they have won a minimum of £10,000 each because the first part of their postcode, but not the exact amount.

Johnson said: “I thought this job had taken me all over Britain, but I have never travelled to the Outer Hebrides before.

“I have heard so much about the islands and I can’t wait to get there. Handing out cheques will make the trip even more special.

“It’s going to be a day to remember for everyone involved. I reckon there’ll be a real party atmosphere at the village hall.

“Congratulations to everyone in North Uist and Berneray – I’ll see you soon.”

Raghnall MacIain, a member of North Uist community council, said: “This is a fantastic bit of news. Lots could be done with that money, it’ll be good for the island.

“There’s only about 1,300 to 1,400 people on North Uist and the money will be welcome.

“Employment -wise things slow down in the winter as a lot of work is mainly seasonal and with a lots of the bed and breakfasts and hotels shutting down over the winter months we’ve only got the odd tourist around at this time of year.”

Lorna Menzies, managing director at People’s Postcode Lottery, who will also be travelling to North Uist for the presentation, said: “Postcode Millions is our biggest prize - £3 million every month.

“It’s always great to see neighbours winning together, but this event is going to be even more special because of the Hebridean location.

“The £3 million will have a big impact on a small community. It’s the first time the team have had the chance to visit the Western Isles for Postcode Millions and we can’t wait to get there.

Ms Menzies added: “Our players have now raised more than £500 million for charities and good causes, such as Maggie’s, the National Trust for Scotland and the National Museums of Scotland, so there really is a lot to celebrate.”