Scotland voted against independence.

2014 Scottish independence referendum: Looking back at the vote that changed Scotland forever

Today marks five years since Scots went to the polls to vote on their constitutional future, voting by 55 per cent to 45 to remain a part of the United Kingdom.

Scottish politics is almost unrecognisable from that day five years ago, with calls for a second poll among recent developments.

Independence supporters ahead of the poll.
Yes Activist Elaine C Smith at a count.
Anti-independence protesters at Holyrood.
Then Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the Glasgow count - where it was announced Scotland's largest city had voted Yes.
