£12m boost to Scottish tennis will ensure legacy of Andy and Jamie Murray

A new funding agreement will see tennis in Scotland receive a £12m boost from the Lawn Tennis Association, just months after Judy Murray complained about the lack of investment in the sport.

The LTA has increased its investment in Tennis Scotland from £700,00 to £12m, with the money going to improving infrastructure across Scotland, including doubling the number of indoor courts.

The investment will also be used to make the game more open to young people and those with disabilities, supporting the development of players and coaches, and building on international and national tournaments - including the staging of the Murray Trophy in Glasgow.

The announcement of the money was described as a “game-changer” by Tennis Scotland chief executive Blane Dodds, who said it was "a hugely exciting time for tennis in Scotland."

"This historic investment will enable us to open up tennis to more people nationwide, to work closer with established and emerging tennis communities across Scotland, deliver more facilities and help grow the game further so that more people in Scotland and enjoy and benefit from our sport.

"It’s also a great example of partnership working, with LTA and sportscotland’s match funding programme well under way to delivering 10 new indoor tennis facilities across Scotland.”

Judy Murray, coach mum of major winners Andy and Jamie, said the funding would help make the most of her sons’ achievements and those of wheelchair champion Gordon Reid.

She said: “This is great news for tennis in Scotland and I’m delighted to see the LTA making this commitment to investing in the sport over the next couple of years that will build stronger foundations to grow the game, providing more opportunities and places to play tennis.”

Previously Ms Murray had criticised the lack of funding by the LTA in Scotland, and told MSPs she feared there would be no legacy from her son's achievements.

LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd said the investment would "deliver impact and drive participation in tennis." He added: "Over the last decade, Scottish tennis players have excelled and captivated the nation – the progress made through the work of Tennis Scotland and other delivery partners in recent years towards capitalising on that to grow the sport, has now created this opportunity for us to take it to a new level.”

SNP MP Gavin Newlands also welcomed the funding, and said it would "strengthen the sport in Scotland" and "cement the legacy of leading Scottish tennis stars." He added: “The unprecedented funding for investment in facilities, developing talent, staging tournaments, supporting tennis in schools, and making it more accessible to people with disabilities, will benefit Scotland’s already flourishing sporting landscape massively."