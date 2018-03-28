11 independence movements around the world that could redraw the map

A former Catalan minister facing extradition to Spain on charges of rebellion has turned herself in to police in Scotland.

Clara Ponsati, Catalonia’s ex-education chief, is preparing a “robust” legal challenge to the charges, stemming from her role in Catalonia’s unsuccessful effort to declare independence from Spain.

The ongoing constitutional crisis in the affluent Spanish region has divided opinion among the local populace. If Catalonia were to achieve independence the effects on Spain’s prosperity would likely be severe as the Catalan economy accounts for around a fifth of the nation’s national GDP.

The sovereignty debate in Catalonia is one of many currently raging in countries across the globe.

We looked at 11 nations with strong independence movements looking to re-draw the map.