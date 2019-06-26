Jeremy Hunt is in the running to become the next Conservative leader

10 Jeremy Hunt observations on Scottish politics

Jeremy Hunt is challenging Boris Johnson to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.

The Conservative MP may not enjoy as high a profile as Mr Johnson, but he has none the less served as a cabinet minister for the past nine years. Here we look back at 10 insights he’s offered on Scottish politics.

"I've got Welsh blood, Irish blood and spent two happy years of my childhood in Scotland. I will never allow our union to be broken up"

1. On the Union

"The more I see Nicola Sturgeon, the more I am reminded of how much she has in common with Jeremy Corbyn. Both gripped by ideology"

2. On Nicola Sturgeon

'A referendum is not what the people of Scotland want. What they're saying is that they don't want the divisiveness that sets friends against friends, family against family ' they don't want that"

3. On IndyRef2

"Send the wrong person to Brussels, there will be no negotiations or no Brexit. And that would be a disaster for the fishing industry, because leaving the EU is the biggest opportunity for the fishing industry in 40 years"

4. On the fishing industry

