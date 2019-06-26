10 Jeremy Hunt observations on Scottish politics

Jeremy Hunt is challenging Boris Johnson to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.
The Conservative MP may not enjoy as high a profile as Mr Johnson, but he has none the less served as a cabinet minister for the past nine years. Here we look back at 10 insights he’s offered on Scottish politics.
1. On the Union
"I've got Welsh blood, Irish blood and spent two happy years of my childhood in Scotland. I will never allow our union to be broken up"
"Send the wrong person to Brussels, there will be no negotiations or no Brexit. And that would be a disaster for the fishing industry, because leaving the EU is the biggest opportunity for the fishing industry in 40 years"