10 high-profile Conservative MPs who could lose their seat in the next UK general election

The Lib Dems overturned a Tory majority of 24,000 in Tiverton and Honiton, and Labour won Wakefield back from the Conservatives.
It has shaken the Conservative Party and left many wondering what could happen in the next general election. Here are the most high profile Tory MPs whose seats could be at risk – including the Prime Minister himself – and the size of their small majorities.
1. Boris Johnson
Current Prime Minister Boris Johnson is MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, with a majority of 7,210 votes in the 2019 general election. A YouGov poll in May 2022 found he would lose his seat to Labour if an election were held then. If this happened, he would be the first incumbent Prime Minister to ever lose his seat.
Photo: SIMON MAINA
2. Jacob Rees-Mogg
Jacob Rees-Mogg is the Brexit Minister and MP for North East Somerset, winning the seat by 4,914 votes in 2019.
Photo: Pa
3. Dominic Raab
Dominic Raab is the Deputy Prime Minister and MP for Esher and Walton, where he has a majority of 2,743 votes.
Photo: Ian Forsyth
4. Jeremy Huny
Former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt is MP for South West Surrey where he has a majority of 8,817.
Photo: Peter Summers