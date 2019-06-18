10 Boris Johnson observations on Scotland

Boris Johnson is the man most likely to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.
A well-known journalist and editor, the Tory MP has a history of making colourful and sometimes controversial comments on all number of issues. But what does he think about Scotland? Here are 10 insights penned by Mr Johnson over the years.
1. On Scottish independence
"I mean that we will be zombies, walking dead, because a fundamental part of our identity will have been killed. We will all have lost a way of thinking about ourselves, a way of explaining ourselves to the world." (2014)
"What would Maggie do about the rest of the country? I think she would now be fighting like a lioness for the Union, and that she would comfortably see off Salmond, as she saw off so many smart alecs" (2013)