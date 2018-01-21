Sinn Fein’s president-elect Mary Lou McDonald has said that the party will aim to convince unionists that a united Ireland is the best way forward for everyone.

McDonald was confirmed as the only candidate nominated to replace Gerry Adams as Sinn Fein leader at a party meeting in Belfast yesterday.

She said at the meeting that she believed her leadership would mark a defining chapter in the achievement of a united Ireland.

“I believe Irish unity is the best solution for all of our people, including our unionist brothers and sisters. I know we have a job to do to convince them of that, but I know we are more than fit for that task,” she said.

McDonald added: “Some of you have said to me ‘you have very big shoes to fill’. Well, the truth is that no one will ever fill Gerry Adams’s shoes. But the news is that I brought my own. So I will fill my shoes.

“I will walk in my shoes and we together over the coming years will walk a journey that is full of opportunities, full of challenges, but I believe which marks a defining chapter in our achievement of a united Ireland and the ending of partition.

“As Gerry has said, that’s not a pipe dream, that is the road we are on.”

McDonald said she grew up watching Adams on TV, never expecting one day she would replace him as leader.

“Little was I to know at that time that I would come to know and work so closely with Gerry and the entire leadership and to have him as such a close friend.

“But I certainly never would have guessed that come February 10 2018 I would be the boss of him,” she said.

McDonald added that Sinn Fein was “probably the most exemplary party when it comes to girl power at this stage in Irish politics”.

Adams told members the party had to devise strategies and win support for a referendum on Irish unity.

“And we need to campaign for this. We also need to win that referendum... Don’t believe the naysayers and begrudgers... who claim that a united Ireland is a pipe dream. It isn’t. It’s very real. It’s very achievable. We can do it,” he added.

Adams announced in November that he was stepping down as Sinn Fein president after 34 years.

A special party conference to ratify McDonald as leader will be held on February 10.

She has been a TD, or member of the Irish Parliament, for Dublin Central since 2011.

Before that she was an MEP representing the Dublin constituency, having become Sinn Fein’s first MEP in the Republic of Ireland in 2004.

Many party members have been tweeting their support for McDonald.

Fiachra McGuinness, son of the late Martin McGuinness, tweeted a video announcing he was “proud and honoured” to endorse McDonald.

He said his father was a “huge admirer of her ideas, dedication and commitment”, and that she was the “ideal candidate to lead Sinn Fein into the future”.

McDonald’s background is very different from that of other leading Sinn Fein politicians.

Born in 1969, she was raised in the affluent Rathgar area of Dublin and educated at Notre Dame, a private school in the city. She is a graduate of Trinity College, the University of Limerick and Dublin City University.

In the late 1990s, she joined Fianna Fail in Dublin West, soon defecting to Sinn Fein.