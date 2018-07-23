Polish man seriously hurt in racist gang attack in Davidson Mains

A Polish man has been seriously injured in a racist gang attack in Edinburgh.

The 19-year-old got off a bus on Main Street in Davidson Mains with two friends around 11.30pm on Saturday when they were confronted by more than 10 youths.

The attack took place in The Green in the Davidson Mains area of the city late on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

The teenager and his friend, aged 20 and also originally from Poland, were racially abused - sparking a confrontation between the 19-year-old and the group.

He challenged the suspects and followed them from the bus stop outside Greggs as they headed toward The Green when he was attacked from behind.

He fell to the ground and the assault continued, leaving him with a serious injury to his face and cuts to his head and arms.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police said inquiries are ongoing and appealed for witnesses.

Detective Constable Gavin Howat said: “In addition to the serious assault, the victim and one of his friends were subjected to racial abuse and we will not tolerate any such offences.

“Anyone who witnessed the attack, or who can help us identify the suspects should contact police immediately.

“We would also urge anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation to also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Corstorphine CID via 101 and quote incident number 4914 of the 21st July. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

