Police win praise for using humour to report crimes on social media

You’d be mistaken for thinking taht it’s a parody account. But this police Twitter account is drawing attention and winning plaudits for the unorthodox way of reporting crimes on its patch.

Officers in Police Scotland’s Levenmouth division have been engaging with the local community through humour on the @LevenmouthPol Twitter handle (which has a verified blue tick), using Scots brogue, ironic hashtags and gifs to report arrests and criminal activity.

In one tweet, the police division tweeted: “Lassie huckled for driving whilst drunk in Leven! #FridaySesh #SaturdayCells #LeaveThoseKeysAtHome #JustDinnae #OpParamount”

In another, police tweeted: “Loddy fae Kennoway huckled for theft of 2 cars, theft of a motorbike, theft by housebreaking, theft of fuel & alcohol, 2 x vandalism and assault with an offensive weapon. #AllRounder #JackOfAllTrades #MasterOfNone #RollUp #Weekender #OpPath #OpPrinciple #OpPrevail”

Twitter user Jasmine Meikle (@Jay_Bird27) tweeted: “I absolutely love these tweets!!”

Twitt Leaks (@LeaksTwitt) wrote: “You guys rock. End of.”

Mary Anne Wood (@maryanne_wood) posted: “Whoever does your social media is a genius!”