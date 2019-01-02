Police warn Scottish public: do not approach missing man

Police Scotland has issued a warning not to approach a man who has been missing for almost six weeks.

The force is appealing to the public for any information whey have which could help trace Andreas Zakarious Garifalou, aged 36 .

Officers say they have been trying to trace Andreas since he was last seen on November 23 and have been carrying out extensive enquiries in areas he is known to frequent.

It is believed that he has links to the Townhead area of Coatbridge. He is also known to frequent Airdrie and a number of gyms in Lanarkshire.

READ MORE - Female student dies after falling 500ft during Ben Nevis trip with friends



He is described as white Scottish male, 5’11 (180cm) brown hair, brown eyes of medium build. He also has a tattoo on his left arm with his name ANDREAS

Constable Hardeep Singh Dulai, of Coatbridge Police Office, said: “We are currently looking to trace Andreas Zakarious Garifalou.

“We are appealing for anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts to come forward and contact us.

READ MORE - Scottish fisherman nets a Nazi bomb - still packed with live explosives

“We would also emphasise that if seen, members of the public should not approach him and should contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.