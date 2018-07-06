Police warn not to approach missing man who breached curfew

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man who breached a home detention curfew.

Officers have been trying to trace Mark Thomson from the Johnstone area since Wednesday 4 July 2018 and have been carrying out extensive enquiries in areas he is known to have friends and family and checking local CCTV.

They have also been working with partnership agencies, including British Transport Police, as well as working with local shops and licenced premises in efforts to trace the 24-year-old.

He is described as 5ft 10, of slim build, with short dark hair. It is not known what clothing he is wearing.

Police Sergeant David Edington, Renfrew Police Office, said: “We are currently looking for Mark Thomson and would appeal for anyone with any information to come forward and contact us.

“The public are urged not to approach him and to contact Police Scotland on 101 if they know of his whereabouts.”

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.