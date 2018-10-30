Police warn Hearts and Hibs fans: behave at Halloween derby

Police in Edinburgh are asking fans attended the Hearts vs Hibs derby on Halloween to conduct themselves in a responsible manner.

Advice to fans ahead of Hearts vs Hibs derby on Halloween

The teams will meet at Tynecastle on Wednesday 31 October in the Scottish Premiership fixture, with a sell-out crowd expected at the match.

Officers will be assisting stewarding staff to conduct searches of those entering the stadium prior to the 7.45pm kick-off.

Fans are reminded that flares, drugs, alcohol, pyrotechnics or items that could cause harm if thrown, are strictly forbidden.

Those who attempt to bring in prohibited items will not be allowed in the ground and are likely to face further consequences.

Inspector Murray Starkey, Match Commander, said: “We want people to enjoy the game in the right sprit and would ask all those attending to behave in a responsible manner.

“Fans are asked to ensure they arrive in plenty of time ahead of the match to assist with searches and prevent delays getting into the ground.

“Please bear in mind that committing an offence linked to this fixture could result in a banning order prohibiting you from attending matches for the rest of the season and beyond.

“We look forward to an enjoyable evening for those attending and thank fans in advance for their cooperation