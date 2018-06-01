Police trace woman who tended victims after Maybury crash

A female who came to the aid of victims of last Friday’s tragic Maybury crash has been traced by police.

After a BMW X5 collided with a Peugeot 206 in the early hours of last Friday, a blonde woman was seen to attend at the scene and administer assistance to the BMW occupants.

The occupant of the Peugeot 206, understood to be 29-year-old Jonathan Smith, was tragically killed when his car went up in flames following the collision.

The crash occurred when thieves driving a stolen Audi at high speed forced the BMW to swerve out of the way to avoid being hit. The BMW then collided with Jonathan Smith’s Peugeot 206 which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The three occupants of the BMW, including a 5-year-old child, were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The female witness who tended to the injured in the aftermath of the collision has now made contact with officers and will provide a statement to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Inquiries are continuing to trace a small dark-coloured hatchback that was travelling north from the Maybury roundabout, towards the Barnton junction, just before the incident occurred.

The driver and any other occupants of this vehicle are urged to contact police immediately.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant from Corstorphine CID said: “Thanks to the media appeal and continued social media support this investigation has received from the public, the woman who came to the aid of the injured occupants of the BMW has been traced.

“We remain extremely keen to identify and speak to those within the dark-coloured hatchback, as they may have useful information that will ultimately help us identify anyone who was within the stolen Audi A3. I would like to stress that this car has done absolutely nothing wrong and we just wish the occupants to assist with our inquiries.

“I would also like to reassure our communities that the stolen Audi A3, which was using false registration plate SM17 EAK, has been recovered.

“The vehicle which has this legitimate plate is still within Edinburgh is not linked to this inquiry.

“If you believe you have any other information relevant to this ongoing investigation then please come forward.”

Those with information can contact Corstorphine CID via 101 and quote incident number 108 of the 25th May. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

